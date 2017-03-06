BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—One of Malawi’s renown football team, Big Bullets, popularly known the Peoples Team, has lost its K500 million (about $728 000) sponsorship deal with a cigarette manufacturing company Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC)

The NMC had committed itself to sponsor the team for five years, however due to a spate of never-ending internal squabbles within the team’s executive committee, left the sponsor with no other option but to withdraw its funds from the Big Bullets team.

Announcing the bad news to Malawi football fans on Monday, the sponsors told journalists at a news conference that they are suspending their sponsorship deal following the confusion in the Big Bullets.

Recent upheavals have caused mass resignations members of the board of Trustees.

The first to resign was board chairperson James Busile who was followed by Gregory Madeya before the others, including vice-chairperson Fred Kwacha, secretary Jim Kalua, the club’s finance and administration chairperson Fleetwood Haiya, who is NMC finance director, also followed suit.

“We have decided that our sponsorship should be suspended,” Nyasa boss Konrad Buckle told the news conference.

The development comes at a time Big Bullets traditional rivals, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are enjoying financial support from Japanese car dealer, Be Forward.

Big Bullets, who command the biggest fan base in Malawi, had been without sponsorship for nine years since former president Bakili Muluzi sponsored them for two years; and then Nyasa rescued them…

Most of the 16 football teams in Malawi’s Super League are struggling financially.