The Editorial Director of Nyasa Times, Thom Chiumia, has stepped down from the publication following allegations of sexual misconduct made over a week ago.

Commenting on the development, Edgar Chibaka, Managing Director of Nyasa Times, says Chiumia was arrested, interviewed by Police and remains under investigation following the serious allegations.

Chibaka said that allegations of this nature require serious consideration, therefore it has been agreed that Thom Chiumia steps down from his role so that he “does not burden Nyasa Times, Editorial Board and team of reporters.”

“We cannot comment further because there is an active investigation by the authorities. Chiumia has not been charged,”Chibaka said in a brief statement.

Since the news broke, Chiumia concedes the development has been a distraction to Nyasa Times important mission: to speak truth to power.

He added the decision to step down allows Chiumia to address the extremely serious allegations made against him.

Meanwhile, Chibaka has assumed the editorial duties