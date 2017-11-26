WEST YORKSHIRE-(MaraviPost)-The managing editor of Malawi’s online newspaper, Nyasa Times, Thom Chiumia on Saturday morning was arrested for being suspected of sexually assaulting his children’s 17-year old babysitter.

Informed sources told The Maravi Post that Chiumia committed the assault inside him house in the United Kingdom where he lives.

Chiumia is said to have left his wife at the Mobo Award ceremony for his home where he found the babysitter alone with his children; he forcedly had sex without the girl’s consent.

The babysitter eventually reportedly the matter to the police.

Currently, the suspect is still under West Yorkshire police custody on charges of sexual assault and rape.

“Indeed Thom Chiumia of Nyasa Times, has been arrested early hours of Saturday morning by West Yorkshire Police on sexual assault and raping a 17-year old girl, who was babysitting his children. At the time, whilst his wife was attending the Mobo Awards Ceremony. It is confirmed that he is in custody for sexually molesting a juvenile.

“Thom went home alone after leaving his wife at the function and found the girl alone at home with the kids where he raped her. The police have evacuated Chiumia’s wife and kids for forensic investigations as the home is a crime scene,” said the source.

Internal sources at Nyasa Tmes, could not deny or accept of Chiumia’s arrested, saying the issue was not officially communicated to them.

“We are just hearing this from you. We haven’t been communicated. Even our Managing Director (MD) Edger Chibaka is not aware of this.

“Surprisingly, we haven’t see much updates of the articles we submitted the whole Saturday. This means is true,” said the source.

Efforts to get reaction from Chiumia’s family both in the UK and Malawi proved futile as they did not accept to respond to our questions.