CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody 19-year-old Kapekesa Feston on suspicion that he stole a goat.

Kapekesa, who is a nyau dancer in the village of Mbenderana, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kasisi in the district, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Mwanza police station spokesperson Foster Benjamin told The Maravi Post that the suspect stole the goat from a herd-boy and hid it in the bush after killing it.

The police publicist added that Feston then went over to a traditional camp where some Gulewamkulu dancers suspected him of stealing a goat after noticing some goat hairs on his back.

“Quizzed by the fellow dancers, Feston admitted to have rustled the animal. Angry villagers descended on him before turning him over to the police.

“He has since been charged with theft of goat which is contrary to Section 281 of the Penal code. He is expected to appear before court soon,” said Benjamin.

The suspect Feston hails from Mbenderana Village, T.A Kasisi in Chikwawa district.