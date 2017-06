NEW YORK, NEW YORK (MaraviPost): Up on the third floor of the Midtown Manhattan Public Library, the drums could be heard loudly from two blocks away.

As curiosity got the better of most patrons, we approached the windows to see what all the drumming was about….

It is the Pride Parade of the Lesbians, Gays, and Transgender community.

Placards were held high, a lot of dancing and gesturing as spectators watched, others waved.