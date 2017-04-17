George Nyirenda has dropped a big hint that he could leave Nyasa Big Bullets when his contract expires. This follows the lack of game-time at the club, saying he still has “big ambitions” in his career.

The defender has fallen behind the perking order at Bullets since his return from Zimbabwe in 2016, with less than ten league starts to his account last season, a development which has seen him being overlooked by national team coaches.

However, while Nyirenda insists he is fully focused to win back his place in the Bullets team, he has hinted he could be leaving Bullets in the near future, to look for more regular football, if his condition at the club does not change.

In an interview with Maravi post, he said “Bullets is the club that I like, but I want to play football, I hope to do that this season.

“If things remain the same, I will look for somewhere else, I still feel strong and I have more years left to play football, I also have a personal ambition of playing abroad, Nyirenda said.

He further says that as his contract is to expire soon, he will see what happens after that, but for the time being he is Bullets player.