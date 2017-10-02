Malawi government has maintained its earlier report that President Peter Mutharika will come back home from United States of America today (Monday) evening.

Mutharika together with the First Lady and other high-ranking government officials including ministers, left Malawi on 15 September, 2017 to New York to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other engagements.

The meeting, which started on 19, ended on 25 September.

A press statement issued on Thursday last week, government through the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), informed Malawians that Mutharika will return home on Monday (today).

When asked if the program has changed or not, Chief Secretary to the OPC Lloyd Muhara., said the program is intact.

According to him, Mutharika left the USA and is expected to arrive home at 12.30pm through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

Last year during the same meeting, President Mutharika arrived home after spending almost a month, a development that raised speculations in the social media that he was very ill.