By Falles Kamanga

The continued questionable conduct of Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima of using government’s international invitation conference, meetings is a worrying matter.

Chilima who is the interim leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM) keeps on using such international conference invitation without seeking mandate from the head of state, President Peter Mutharika.

The VP continues to pass his boss attending such forums when all in all he told the nation that he was no longer part of the corrupt government.

Chilima is taking advantage of the the country’s porus laws on the presidency that does not allow to fire his deputy over misconduct or insurbodination.

The UTM leader he can not continue representing President Mutharika nor government when all in all he attacks the same entity on a daily basis.

Chilima cannot also use this platform to promote himself or his party while the current government funds his trip.

Last month he was in UK but just over the weekend he told the political rally that he had 20 days of rest-holiday when all in all he was representing the country aboard.

Just on this week on Tuesday, Chilima left the country for Dubai, and to whose mandate is he on this trip?

This does not make sense for statesmanship which is lucking in Chilima.

Malawi Government cannot allow people at this level to be receiving individual invitations when where they are going , they can easily be misconstrued as representing the country.

After all, because Chilima still works and collects a salary as VP, the President must be the one clearing this kind of international engagement.

At the minimum, because he is still operating as VP for the country, he must have the courtesy of taking leaving and asking for permission from his only Boss.

This is just how government business must be conducted.

The meetings that Chilima is holding abroad are illegal and a sign of insubordination and undermines the democratically elected Government, especially coming from a Vice President of a country

Sensible citizens must rally behind Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) under the banner Joint Civil Society Platform on Governance (JCSPG) resignation calls.

The JCSPG last month demanded resignation of Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima on insubordination, double standards.

The grouping argued that Chilima could not keep on drawing benefits from the same government which he says is corrupt.

The platform alleges that the VP is giving the wrong impression of principles of good governance in the country.

The grouping has therefore vowed spearheading campaign of making sure that he quit from government.

JCSPG says Chilima must demonstrate statesmanship by not associating with the corrupt leadership.

The ten reason that he pave away for government business are valid.

Reasons why Chilima must resign?

Drawing Salary and benefits from Government without doing any work – This is tantamount to theft

2. By his own admission, he is not fighting corruption but supporting it – Chilima went on record on ZBS TV that the UTM is getting funding from the people within DPP whom he accuses to be corrupt.

3. Abusing the courts to justify illegalities – Chilima uses over 50 police officers against 6 authorized by law but cannot accept to follow what is prescribed in the law but chooses to abuse the court through orders to maintain the illegal officers at his residences and offices.

4. No respect for the laws of Malawi – By involving himself in electioneering with a group that is illegal in Malawi, Chilima has expressed disregard of the laws of Malawi

5. Acting with Impunity – Chilima continues to hold meetings both local and abroad which undermines a democratically elected Government, which is tantamount to anarchy and lawlessness

6. Lacks Integrity and moral justification – By continuing to be the country’s vice President against all the issues that Chilima talks bad about the same government, he is demonstrating highest level of lack of integrity and moral justification

7. Brave Leaders with integrity do not hide behind the ambiguity of the law – Chilima continued use of the loopholes in the law that he cannot be fired and holding on to the office of the vice President continue to portray him as a greedy politician who wants to hoodwink the country to believe he is a different caliber of politician

8. Abusing state resources for personal gains – since breaking ranks with the DPP and launching the UTM, Chilima has been crisscrossing the country on tax payers money for personal gain not in the interest of Malawians

9. Chilima needs to be held accountable – the remarks that Chilima has made as regards to elections rigging and eavesdropping machine by the Government are very dangerous coming from the Vice President of the country. That Chilima doesn’t want to provide evidence on the same puts to question his character as a leader and hence the need for him to resign

10. More tax payers money will be wasted – This country needs a functioning Vice President. With Chilima’s self-imposed absence from the Government, President Mutharika might be forced to appoint a second vice President.

This is a drain on the resources and tax payers as they have to pay for two vice presidents with one not functioning. If indeed Chilima stands on reforms was that people must be paid for their work and performance, he can do this country good by resigning and concentrate on his political ambitions.

To prove of his greedy, Chilima challenged the Nkhotakota rally that those demanding his resignation must have 1.9 million petitioners, really?

Its only people like Chilima who have no principles and moral justification that would cling on the same Government they accuse of being corrupt, draw salaries without work, and goes about town with people that are either corrupt or answering corrupt cases in court, boost about receiving donations from people within the very same party that you accuse to be corrupt.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post