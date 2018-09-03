By Anthony Mukumbwa

On Sunday, Malawi Vice President who is also United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Saulosi Chilima told the nation in Ntcheu that he plans to creation 200,000 jobs by giving out MK200,000 capital to each of the targeted Women, Youth or Disabled to create the intensely debated one million jobs in a year and sometimes they say in the first year.

When an organisation plans to give out loans or grants to 200,000 Women, Youth or the Disabled etc it has to follow some of the folllowing procedures assuming it uses an existing organisations:

(1) 545 Loan/Grant Application Forms have to be completed on a daily basis for 365days

(2) 545 Application Forms have to be received by the Organisation on a daily basis for 365days. i.e 68 Forms received every hour Monday to Sunday. We assume 8hours working day.

(3) 545 Application Forms have to be reviewed by the Organisation”s Loans Officers on a daily basis for 365days. i.e 68 Forms reviewed every hour Monday to Sunday.

(4) 545 Site visits have to be made by Loans Officers on a daily basis Monday to Sunday to authenticate the Applications before writting Loan Justification Reports for the Loans Committee.

(5) 545 Loans Disbursement Justification Reports have to be written by the Loans Officers on a daily basis Monday to Sunday before presenting to Loans Committee.

(6) 545 Application Forms have to be presented the Loans Committee by the Organisation”s Loans Officers on a daily basis for 365days. i.e 68 Forms presented and fully discussed every hour Monday to Sunday.

(7) If all loans have been approved (Woow-100% loan approval rate) the 545 payment Vouchers and then cheques or bank transfers have to be done on a daily basis for 365days. i.e 68 per hour Monday to Sunday.

(8) After disbursement of funds, 545 businesses have to be monitored on a daily basis for 365days. i.e 68 businesses monitored every hour Monday to Sunday.

(9) etc

However I have some honest questions to the nation considering facts above:

(A) How many organisations will be needed to effectively implement this dream?

(B) How Many Loans Officers will be needed to effectively implement this dream?

(C) How shall 545 applications be transported from all over the country and approved in one day?

(D) How many applications can each Loan Officer handle on a daily basis considering that he/she has to travel to meet the Applicants?

(E) How many applications can each Loans Committee effectively discuss on a daily basis?

Discuss with justifications. Is this practical or political naive just steal show a head of 2019 general elections?