By Falles Kamanga

Uncivilized political gimmick Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’ Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo-Banda plans to foil UTM Party Manifesto launch in Dowa boma on Saturday, March 23 is uncalled for.

Chimwendo who is also the former lawmaker for Dowa East Constituency held a political rally within the area just to deny electorate to listen the voice of hope from UTM leader Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Banda whom is described as bulldozer in MCP knew it well that UTM Party Manifesto launch was to steal shine among the locals when his party took its green print to Crossroads Hotel in the capital Lilongwe.

Chilima and his UTM Party are aware that the needs of this nation are in the rural areas not in kitchen, just to dine and wine.

Since Monday, this week, UTM Party Manifesto launch flyers, banners, radio adverts, jingles were all over but Chimwendo decided to hold a rally with the aim to disrupt the hope of the nation.

Banda has all along no seeing Chilima well full of foul-mouth in his political rallies of recent times.

Despite Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) launching campaign period ahead of May 21 general elections, in a civilized society one allows others to exile without hitches that when they fail are not to blame, but Chimwendo is different.

Uncivilized Chimwendo political gimmick demonstrated on Saturday in Dowa, just show how unruly the MCP will be after winning elections in May.

If the same tendency Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) did Saturday, it could be all over the place; MCP youths flooding with insults. This must stop, Mr Chimwendo. And why desperate?

When MCP was launching its Manifesto at Crossroads Hotel two weeks ago, there was no major political rally in the capital Lilongwe, just to give the party good time with the public. Isn’t that good, Mr Chimwendo Banda?

Mr Banda next time avoid putting your party into disrupt just to be seen that your working for the masters while spoiling the political atmosphere MCP is currently enjoying.

I remember very well how hard you tried to throw away hard working individuals in MCP: Jessie Kabwila, Felix Jumbe, Joseph Njovuyalema and others whom you could not match politically.

Unfortunately, Chimwendo’s plan to foils UTM Party Manifesto launch failed miserable as local were itching for the red print.

Some key Manifesto promises including no immunity the presidency office when involved in corruption that UTM leadership will repeal the country’s constitution Section 91 subsection 2 that protects head of state from being prosecuted.

This according to UTM Party this will bring integrity on its leaders in protecting public funds.

The party also promises free electricity connection, No Value Added Tax (VAT) on water accessibility and among others.

The million question to Chimwendo; Why so desperate for this when all in all you claim that Dowa is the home of MCP?

MCP will never be democratic!!!!!

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post