Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa with concerned albinos

By Falles Kamanga

The main registered body that has the legal right to be the voice of Malawians with Albinism is (APAM). The State President Mutharika met a section of people with albinism and if looked at from a lay mans eyes, this gesture could have been a good one and the first major step in dealing with this problem of cruel killings of fellow Malawians with albinism.

His adoption of some parts of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Chakwera action plan for addressing this national crisis is also a welcome move though he does not go far enough. I will look at the actions outlined later.

But for now, let me address the charge for Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa and his crime.

Nankhumwa in his effort to continue dividing Malawians, as if the tribal divisions he has created already are not enough, invited a few Malawians with albinism and bribed them MK 50,000 each to rebel against their own mother body- APAM.

Before I go any further I want to warn Nankhumwa (if at honourable in deeds) that bribery is a crime in Malawi. I also want to advise Mr Nankhumwa ( since hd has now been stripped of an honourable accolade) that a crime once committed, does not go away, you can’t wish it away like it was a mere dream, until you have either been cleared in a competent court or you have been convicted and have served an exacted sentence. It stays put.

Mr Nankhumwa the crime you have committed is not going to degrade ( siwuwola). At the right time you will be charged and sentenced in an examplary manner to deter future impunity by people holding powerful offices in our country. I have served you with a Citizen’s Summons and a charge sheet today Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Now, let us look at what President Mutharika announced on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

The whole state President has decided that he will only buy 3000 alarms for a section of albinos who come from the Llomwe belt on the advice of Kondwani Nankhumwa.

It is estimated that there are around 13,000- 15,000 Malawians with albinism represented by APAM. Of these closee to 3000 come from Churadzulu, Thyolo, Mulanje and Phalombe. These were the ones, part of whom Nankhumwa bribed to break away from APAM, these are the ones who will be supported through the national action plan to a tune of MK 3 billion that Dr Chakwera, the MCP President spoke about in his press conference on 14th February 2019.

Why are you continuing dividing this country Mr President using your front men like Nankhumwa? Why do you want to sideline APAM? Is it because you think they will prevent you and your frontmen from stealing this MK 3 billion again as you do everywhere? Why not involve other stakeholders in this action to maje it more broad-based?

The President has been misled again on this one, he has missed yet another opportunity to shine. He has been failed by the very people he should have trusted. These are the same people that are angry with the state President for leaving them out of the running mate selection.

I encourage APAM and all Malawians of goodwill to go ahead with the march and the Vigil on 6 – 8 March.

This will shame Nankhumwa and by extension his boss President Peter Mutharika.

Malawians living with albinism must know that these are the same people who have been named as masters of this evil trade by someone is remand right now on charges of abduction and murdering of an albino.

Dr Ntaba is chairing the taskforce to address these killings, but he has been named as they key member, a Board Member of the trade. Has he recused himself from this role to allow his name to be cleared of this serious allegation that he is the main man and trade broker on behalf of the President? If he was innocent he would have stepped aside to allow an independent investigation to clear his name.

Lets turn to the President Mutharika, his name has come out in an allegation as the Chief Executive Officer of the Albino body parts trade. Now he might dismiss this as social media fake news.

News is only fake if the source does not disclose itself. In this case the story teller has disclosed his name and is in police custody charged with killing an albino. He accept the charge.

Another important factor is that CSOs have asked the president to comment on these serious allegations bordering on a conflict with his constitutional obligations as a sworn head of state. Are the CSOs also fake news? Why has he not commented?

Now on Thursday, him and Dr Ntaba without clearing their names appeared with albinos on national TV.

Mr President, as Malawians we want to ask you: was what you were doing on Thursday an AUCTION DISPLAY OF YOUR MERCHANDISE? WERE YOU SHOWCASING THE ABUNDANCE OF THE COMMODITY?

YOU HAVE TWO DAYS MR PRESIDENT YO RESPOND OR ELSE THIS WRITE UP WILL GUIDE AT LEAST 10 MILLION MALAWIANS TO MAKE THEIR OWN CONCLUSIONS ON THIS MATTER REGARDING YOUR INVOLVEMENT IN THIS EVIL TRADE.

