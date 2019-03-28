Of MCP-Chakwera leadership to transform lakeshore districts into cities; Its another game change

By Bvulumende Gerrard Mzaza Nkhata

With others estimating that over 30 million new jobs are set to be generated by Africa’s Tourism by 2028, Malawi should set it self to get a good number of these jobs. Chakwera’s plans will archive that and more. (Currently, We have millions of people across the region working in tourism. In 2014, Africa recorded US $43.6 billion in revenue from the industry and 65.3 million international tourists visited the continent.).

The goal to make Malawi a tourism hub can easily be achieved. With Malawi already branded as a tourism destination, all what we have been waiting for is a game changer who will make the right move.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President has said it will transform all districts along lake Malawi into cities. Speaking at the launch of the party’s campaign, MCP president Dr Lazarus Chakwera said the level of development in lake-shore areas is worrisome.

“These districts are supposed to be made areas of attraction like they are naturally. People’s lives are supposed to improve in these areas that is why we are going to change the districts for the better. When we develop these cities government will also improve its revenue collection,” he said.

Let Bvulumende give you heads up: The robust plans by Chakwera will also mean that above the many jobs created, the market, holiday destinations will also see many Malawians and other Africans as consumers. This will also make Malawi a business hub. But that’s a discussion for another day.

Malawi’s wildlife, arts, culture and Agriculture will also benefit a lot from these cities.

It is now a norm for the United Transformation Movement (UTM) to present Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) ideologies as its own.

Recently UTM presented the universal subsidy program as one of its on during a rally in Chileka, Blantyre.

The party’s president; Saulos Chilima said the current fertiliser subsidy program being run by the DPP is not benefiting Malawians. “We will introduce the universal subsidy program which will enable all Malawians to access farm inputs.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post