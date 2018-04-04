By Kamlepo Kalua

I have been compelled to make my comment as any other citizen who gets affected by any good or bad decision our authorities make.

As a preamble, I would want to believe that the information some of us are having is the same information our NGOs are having despite having the same information now being distorted and sent it back to Malawians just to bring chaos among the peace loving Malawians.

I would want to believe that many Malawians were able to follow the Parliamentary proceedings of the last session as I did where we saw the Hon.Minister of Finance presenting the Mid-Year budget review which had many changes that included the provision of the 4 billion to some 80 plus constituencies across the country for different developmental activities as it has been with any other funding that comes from the national budget.

As it has been the case and tradition when it comes to government/public spending, the Hon.Minister brings the proposal to Parliament and the bill goes through all the processes.

To those that don’t follow the Parliamentary proceedings, here is a brief information…..

When any Minister presents any bill in Parliament, one of the tree things do happen:

1. The Hon.Members debate and pass as presented.

2. The Hon.Members debate and pass with amendments.

3. The Hon.Members debate and reject the bill.

Now, when the Hon.Finance Minister presented this 4 billion kwacha bill / proposal to spend as stipulated in Public Financial Act, Malawians saw our Hon.Members ( both in Opposition lead by Hon. Lazarus Chakwera and Ruling side lead by Hon. Nankhumwa) amending and passing the bill to have all 193 Constituencies benefit from this developmental allocation which was one of the 3 answers mentioned above Malawi nation was expecting.

The spending now became a law after all the Parliamentary processes were followed and the bill passed by all Members of Parliament as stipulated in the Supreme Laws of the Land ( Constitution).

Hours later, we heard the Leader of Opposition ( Hon. Lazarus Chakwera) who played a bigger role to pass the bill than all the parties that are represented in Parliament considering that his party has many MP than other parties demanding the resignation of the Finance Minister and Local Government Minister respectively.

A few days later our usual NGOs who plays the opposition role in the name of Mr Timothy Mtambo and Mr Gift Trapence calling for the same making many Malawians to beginning wondering and doubting their fairness on the two ministers in question that leaves a lot to be desired.

MALAWIANS QUESTIONS TO HON.LAZARUS CHAKWERA AND THE NGOs ( MR TIMOTHY MTAMBO & MR GIFT TRAPENCE):

1. Where was opposition when this bill was being passed?

2. Who amended and passed the bill when the Finance Minister presented it in Parliament?

3. What did Hon.Chakwera do after seeing that the bill was not good to the nation.

4. When did they (opposition) saw that it was wrong?

5. If the bill was wrong but passed by the same opposition, how could Malawians entrust the opposition with their vote to run the country if they can pass bills they don’t understand or if they are not conversant with the running of the government affairs?

6. Where were the NGOs when this bill was being debated on and passed?

7. Do our NGOs familiar with the parliamentary proceedings of not?

8. Are our NGOs ( Mr Timothy Mtambo and Mr Gift Trapence )aware that Hon.Chakwera and his Members are the ones that amended and passed the bill after the presentation due to their numerical numbers in Parliament?

9. Is Mr Mtambo and his friend telling the nation that the bill was presented and passed by the two ministers in question?

10. Can Mr Mtambo and Mr Trapence convince the nation on the criteria followed to single out the 2 Ministers only to resign instead of the whole parliament that authorized the bill which was lead by the Opposition Leader in Parliament?

11. Can Hon. Lazarus Chakwera and the NGOs he is using come in the open and lecture the malawians on the law that was broken or not followed in passing the 4 billion kwacha bill and why the leader of opposition supported the bill and only to change tune hours later?

12. Can Mr Mtambo and Mr Trapence convince the nation on why they are not demanding the resignation of the opposition leader while they are pretty aware that Hon.Chakwera lead his MPs to have the bill amended and passed in Parliament?

The above questions are being asked by the people who follow political and social activities and the Malawians who love their country who are beginning to read between lines on the conduct of Mr Tomothy Mtambo and Mr Gift Trapence that leaves a lot to be desired.

The selective justice these two men ( Mr Mtambo and Mr Trapence) hiding behind the NGOs, shows a gross enmity the two has against the government and their bias towards the opposition by paying a blind eye to the role opposition played in amending and passing the very same bill they claim to be bad.

Those were the very old days when Malawians were following you blindly and NOT now.

Malawians are able to differentiate between the constructive opposition and destructive opposition while monitoring the behavior of the NGOs that are promoting the interests of opposition.