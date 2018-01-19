LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Management of Civo Stadium has announced the closure of the Lilongwe facility for the next three months to pave way for renovations.

Civo’s closure leaves Bingu National Stadium (BNS) as the only local venue fit to host international games, including the Confederation of African Football Champions League and Confederation Cup assignments involving Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security, respectively.

Civo Stadium Manager, James Kadoda, yesterday said the closure was meant to pave way for underground irrigation of the pitch.

Kadoda said the renovations would include upgrading Civo Upper Stadium and fence.

“We were having problems when irrigating the pitch as we were relying on Lilongwe Water Board to supply water. So, we would like to drill a borehole that can pump water through underground pipes to irrigate the pitch,” he said.

Kadoda said, after the renovations, social games will only be taking place at the Upper Ground.

“We have been assured by the engineers that the renovations will be completed in three months,” he said.

The closure of the stadium will affect Civil Sporting Club’s preparations, which are scheduled to start on January 23 ahead of the new season.

Civil Team Manager, Gabriel Chirwa, said they will be training at the upper stadium.

It is doubtful that the stadium will be ready for use in April when the 2018 TNM Super League kicks off.

Civo is the third facility to be closed for renovations after Chiwembe Ground and Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.