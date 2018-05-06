Blantyre –May 5, 2018-In its quest to respond to the needs of customers, Old Mutual is pleased to unveil the new product Timba Plus which is an additional to the existing policy Timba Family Plan

Speaking during the launch of Timba Plus at College of Medicine in Blantyre, Old Mutual Group Chief Executive Officer Edith Jiya said Timba Plus policy has come to complement the existing Timba Family Plan which was launched last year.

“The Timba Plus is a funeral risk product providing mortality-only cover for the parents of the policyholder and the parents of his/her spouse, up to a total of four parents’ lives assured,” said Jiya.

Jiya said Timba Plus is unique in the sense that its premiums are low, and time it takes to pay out claims is unmatched, suitable for Malawians.

“Timba Plus Plan offers you peace of mind knowing that, your parents and of your spouse be laid to rest with dignity and reverence by just paying a single monthly premium. This removes worries about an affordable and dignified funeral plan for your Parents” she said.

She added that the addition to the products now brings more value to policyholders as it also entitles individuals to insurance cover of their parents

“We understand that death is unexpected and simply catches everyone off guard, with Timba Plus plan you are assured that death will not cause any financial problems to your family. We take the welfare of our clients as a priority therefore we have considered to widen the spectrum of Timba Family Plan by adding other beneficiaries to ensure that our clients have access to affordable, timely and relevant products ,” she said .

One of participants Francis Mbewe from Machinjiri described Timba Plus as unique product in time of emergencies

Last year, Old Mutual launched Timba Family plan and Tsongolo Saving plan designed to meet the needs of Malawians and instilling a saving culture and to ensure that Malawians live a better life, and have something to rely on in case of emergencies such as death.

The activities to mark the launch of Timba Plus started with a walk from Old Mutual offices in Blantyre to College of medicine, where after there was three hour aerobics session with Ulaya classic and thereafter a mini basketball bonanza.