Omar al-Bashir steps down – Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has reportedly stepped down after months of protests, government sources reveal.
A military council is expected to replace him.
On Thursday, anti-government protesters marched through the streets of Khartoum chanting anti-Bashir slogans.
Protesters outside the defence ministry chanted:“It has fallen, we won.”
Sudan has been rocked by months of anti-government protests. Bashir would be the second leader in Africa to quit amid nationwide protests this month, following Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation, reports Bloomberg.
Earlier Thursday there were reports of military vehicles surrounding the presidential palace as well as the TV building.
Sudan state television said on Thursday that the armed forces would make an important announcement soon, amid speculation that a coup attempt could be underway against President Omar Al Bashir following months of protests against his 30-year rule.
“The armed forces will present an important statement shortly. Be ready for it,” the announcement on state television read, without giving further details.
As people waited for further word, state television and radio played patriotic music, reminding older Sudanese of how military takeovers unfolded during previous episodes of civil unrest.
The crisis has escalated since the weekend, when thousands of demonstrators began camping out outside the Defence Ministry compound in central Khartoum, where Bashir’s residence is located.