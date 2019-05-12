My mother Nellie Tsamila Mandowa was the most influential woman in my life. She was my first teacher. She taught me in Standard one and two at Mfera Primary school Kaputeni village. My mother was indeed a magician, she knew when I needed encouragement or needed a kick on the backside. I remember her rubbing my stomach until my stomachache stopped. Her timing was always on point. When I was down, she picked me up and when I was full of myself, she made sure she brought me down to earth.

My Mother gave birth to 6 boys, 5 of whom became successful men who led productive lives and my brother Haluve who lived a short life. Nellie Tsamila Mandowa also raised 5 ladies who ended up being mothers of their own. Today I also take this opportunity to honor Ny five Sisters Bertha Tsoka, Hilda Makwinja and Roseby Vokhiwa. Also remember the beautiful moments I shared with my late Sisters Kathline Golosi – Mandowa and Margaret Yakobe – Mandowa

I also take this opportunity to Honor my wife of more than 36 Years Tabitha Kazembe – Mandowa mother to my 3 children.

On behalf of the Maravi Post Family we say Hooray for all the moms in our lives! Hooray for the mothers, grandmothers, godmothers, stepmothers, mothers-in-law, aunts, wives, partners, sisters, friends, fellow moms, mentors and women who love with a mother’s heart.

all the magician-like moms who’ve always found a way to meet our needs with generosity and put our interests before theirs, we say a big thank you and promise to always honor you.

Elwin Mandowa is the Founder Managing Editor of The Maravi Post