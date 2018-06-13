Malawi has dropped again three steps down from position 6 last year in 2017 to position 3 this year 2018 as the world most poorest country

According to the latest ranking by International Monetary Funds (IMF) Malawi is placed down compared to those countries that have been involved or affected by wars

This is a no confidence vote to the poor leadership of President Peter Mutharika who has miserably failed to give direction to the country as level of corruption are high.

Just within the past 4 years when Mutharika took over leadership of this country most of his closest friends that had nothing (Who survived on Katapila ) have turned up to be billionaires all over the sudden and are busy now fighting for him to continue ruling this country despite that he is old (79 years) so that they should continue looting this nation.

IMF has ranked the 28 poorest countries in the world – where people live on less than $ 1,000 per capita

28. Sudan – GDP per capita: $ 992

27. Benin $ 966

26. Chad $ 919

25. Nepal $ 918

24. Mali $ 917

23. Guinea-Bisau $910

22. Ethiopia $ 909

21. Comoros $ 869

20. Tajikistan $ 848

19. Haiti $ 847

18. Rwanda $ 819

17. Guinea $ 816

16. Burkina Faso $ 750

15. Liberia $ 722

14. Uganda $ 711

13. Togo $ 698

12. Afghanistan $ 601

11. Niger $ 510

10. Sierra Leone $ 505

9. The Gambia $ 500

8. Madagascar $ 479

7. DRC $ 477

6. Mozambique $ 472

5. Yemen $ 449

4. Central African Republic $ 425

3. Malawi $ 342

2. Burundi $ 339

1. South Sudan $ 246