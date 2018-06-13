Malawi has dropped again three steps down from position 6 last year in 2017 to position 3 this year 2018 as the world most poorest country
According to the latest ranking by International Monetary Funds (IMF) Malawi is placed down compared to those countries that have been involved or affected by wars
This is a no confidence vote to the poor leadership of President Peter Mutharika who has miserably failed to give direction to the country as level of corruption are high.
Just within the past 4 years when Mutharika took over leadership of this country most of his closest friends that had nothing (Who survived on Katapila ) have turned up to be billionaires all over the sudden and are busy now fighting for him to continue ruling this country despite that he is old (79 years) so that they should continue looting this nation.
IMF has ranked the 28 poorest countries in the world – where people live on less than $ 1,000 per capita
28. Sudan – GDP per capita: $ 992
27. Benin $ 966
26. Chad $ 919
25. Nepal $ 918
24. Mali $ 917
23. Guinea-Bisau $910
22. Ethiopia $ 909
21. Comoros $ 869
20. Tajikistan $ 848
19. Haiti $ 847
18. Rwanda $ 819
17. Guinea $ 816
16. Burkina Faso $ 750
15. Liberia $ 722
14. Uganda $ 711
13. Togo $ 698
12. Afghanistan $ 601
11. Niger $ 510
10. Sierra Leone $ 505
9. The Gambia $ 500
8. Madagascar $ 479
7. DRC $ 477
6. Mozambique $ 472
5. Yemen $ 449
4. Central African Republic $ 425
3. Malawi $ 342
2. Burundi $ 339
1. South Sudan $ 246