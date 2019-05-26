Jane Ansah Chairperson of Malawi’s electoral commission says she will not release the presidential election results because of a court injunction obtained by the losing opposition party, the Malawi Congress Party.

Power Hungry Lazarus Chakwera says he wants the electoral body to fix irregularities around the votes in some parts of the country where he claims there have been huge anomalies and electoral disputes. Hence, the party wants a recount of ballot papers in the presence of representatives of all political parties.

He is claiming this Despite the voting process appearing to be well-managed, peaceful and transparent, the handling of the results in few centres are said to have been chaotic. There have been complaints of forgery of result sheets by all parties.

On Thursday a Malawi Electoral Commission official was arrested for allegedly tampering with the result sheets from the constituency’s tally centers which were under him. The official, allegedly, erased some results from the result sheets from the polling centers with correction fluid and inserted other figures. Such issues have prompted the opposition party to seek help from the court.

“I wish to inform you that the Commission has been served with an injunction restraining us from proceeding with announcement of presidential results. The Commission will wait for this process to be concluded before announcing the results,” said Jane Ansah the chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission

Meanwhile, Saulos Chilima of the United Transformation Movement, who is running against his boss president Peter Mutharika, has called for a fresh election due to the serious electoral irregularities. However Saulos Chilima is saying this because he has shown poorly in these Elections and he appears to have come a very distant third.

“I am calling upon the electoral commission for the nullification of the aggregated vote under the Tripartite Elections of 21 May, 2019. The country must re-group and prepare for credible elections to the satisfaction of the people of Malawi. We should not allow fraudsters to continue holding this country at ransom,” said Chilima in a statement

With 75% of the polling centers counted on Thursday, president Peter Mutharika had 40.49% support, while now twice loser opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera had 35.44%. Vice president Saulos Chilima,was a distant third with 18.25%.

Malawians who casted their votes at more than 5,000 polling stations across the country on May 21 are hoping for a transformed Malawi which overcomes corruption and lack of job opportunities. Nearly 7 million people registered to vote and 54% of them were between the ages of 18 and 34 with up to 56% of registered voters being female.

For Reverend Lazarus Ckakwera this appears to be an exercise in delaying the inevitable. It is almost certain Peter Mutharika has won a second term convingly.

