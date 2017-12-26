NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-One unknown male passenger has died while several others sustained various injuries on Monday after two vehicles they were traveling involved in a head on collision at Mlangeni Trading Centre, along Ntcheu-Dedza M1.

According to the district police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu the development occurred around 10 am.

Chigalu said that the vehicle Toyota Vizt saloon registration number BT 1791 that carried six passengers was driven by a 24 year old Habilo Kaipa of Phambala village, Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu was heading to Dedza district.

Upon arrival at Mlangeni due to over-speeding, the driver encroached to the offside lane where he collided with an on coming Toyata Hiace Minbus registration number SA 3165 which was being driven by Mr Eliya Malisero of 54 year from Nachenga village , Traditional Authority (T.A) Lundu in Blantyre.

Following the impact, both vehicles overturned and got extensively damaged. One unknown male Minbus passenger, died upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital.

Two passengers sustained serious injuries while twelve others escaped with different minor injuries.

Those injured are receiving medical attention at Ntcheu District Hospital and the deceased body is at the district’s mortuary.

Police is therefore appealing to anyone who may be missing their loved ones to contact Ntcheu Police for identification.