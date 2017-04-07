SALIMA-(MaraviPost)– A 39-Year old man Siliya Mbewe, died on Thursday after his motor cycle collided with a pedal cyclist in Salima.

According to Salima Police spokesperson, Gift Chitowe, the accident happened at Mbuna 2 village, along the Salima-Nkhotakota road, as the deceased was trying to overtake the cyclist.

“On April 6, the deceased was riding an unregistered Lifan motor cycle from Salima and heading towards Nkhotakota, with a pillion passenger, 25-Year old Elius Richard.

Both did not put on crash helmet, and upon arrival at Mbuna 2 Village, the deceased wanted to overtake another cyclist Wilson Ngwata, who was heading in the same direction, and in due course they collided and all fell on the left lane of the road,” said Chitowe.

Due to the impact, the deceased sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Khombedza Health Centre. The pillion passenger and other cyclist sustained soft tissue injuries, the police added.

The Police have since urged all road users to comply with road traffic rules and regulations as a measure to avoid such incidences from happening.

The deceased hailed from Mandevu Village, T/A Makanjira, Salima.