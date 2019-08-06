LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday morning dismissed an application by the Attorney General who was seeking to stop demonstrations organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

The ruling by Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda paves way for the civil society group to hold what it has termed mega demonstrations across major cities in the country.

HRDC lawyer Khwima Mchizi has told #NationOnline that after a night of suspense, the court served the ruling this morning around 6 am.

Mchizi said HRDC welcomes the decision.

This means the one million march against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah will go on as planned by HRDC.

Below is part of the ruling: