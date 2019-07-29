LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil Society Organisations under the banner Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) plans for a mega march dubbed as “One million march) aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah resignation.

The grouping says the match will be in three cities of the country; Mzuzu, Blantyre and Lilongwe where one million of marchers will be mobilized.

HRDC told the news conference on Monday afternoon that mega match against Ansah is slated for August 6, 2019.

The grouping has given a week of recess in a bid strategizing to achieve objective of forcing Ansah to resign.

This means that this week HRDC will not have demonstrations.