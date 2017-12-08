Blantyre Magistrate’s Court Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 40 year old man, Alex Kamanga, to one month Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) and 12 months suspended sentence for threatening to expose nude pictures of his girlfriend on social media if she refused to have sex with him.

Confirming the news, Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, said the love birds met on Facebook some time back and started sharing intimate conversations including exchange of nude pictures.

He said on December 4, 2017, the suspect demanded sex and asked the victim, 21(name withheld), who stays in area 22b in Lilongwe to travel to Blantyre for a social visit.

Nkhwazi added that the young lady got confused with the invitation but complied to come and meet the suspect at Wenela Bus Depot from where they would probably proceed to a place of their choice.

“The young lady became suspicious with this arrangement and reported the matter to Police in Blantyre where they [police] escorted her to meet the suspect (Kamanga) who was apprehended.

“This was when it was discovered that the suspect disguised on his Facebook page as a white man from South Africa with an English name ‘George Gaunt’ when in fact he is a Malawian,” said Nkhwazi.

During interrogation, the suspect pleaded guilty to the charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace which contravenes Section 181 of the Penal Code. He was immediately taken to Blantyre Magistrate Court.

Passing the sentence, Third Grade Magistrate Catherine Ngwira said considering that the accused person was first offender, she slapped him with one month sentence IHL and 12 months suspended sentence.

“I have given you this sentence considering that you pleaded guilty to the charge, thereby saving court’s time in the process,” she said.

Kamanga who hails from Mafunkha Village, T/A Khwethemule in Thyolo was ordered to delete all the nude pictures from his phone whilst in court.