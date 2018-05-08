Malawi has over 50 political parties since multiparty democracy in 1994. But no tangible development has been realized.

However, the mushrooming of political parties in the country is a total manifestation of democracy.

Just twelve months before the 2019 Tripartite Elections, political parties are repositioning themselves to the public to woo votes.

Maravi Post (MP) is engaging different political parties on what developmental agendas are on stock to the public ahead of the general elections.

This is the reason, the publication has engaged, Freedom Party (FP) which was established in 2017 by former Vice President Khumbo Hastings Kachali.

Maravi Post’s (MP) Country Manager, Lloyd M’bwana in the capital Lilongwe caught up with FP Secretary General (SG) Steve Njobvuyalema, on the prospects of the party (FP) ahead of 2019 Tripartite Elections. Excerpts;

MP: Can you briefing tell the public, why Freedom Party was established?

(SG)Njobvuyalema: Freedom Party is the party introduced by Right Honourable Khumbo Hasting Kachali and other politicians based on three pillars: Unity, Justice and Peace.

Unity: Because for a national to prosper it needs oneness in all aspects of socio-economic endeavors. There is a say united we stand and divided we fall

Justice: Is to do with fairness and equal treatment regardless of one’s tribe, region, religious or education background. The Country’s Constitution stipulates the need to fair and equal treatment for all.

Peace: A peaceful national stand a better chance to develop and if peace prevail no doubt things would be much better at home, community and national levels.

People can talk about development but if justice doesn’t prevail then there is nothing good that can happen. Why am I saying so? Justice is the key to development of any country. If there is justice in the country, definitely we couldn’t talk about cash gate (plunder of public resources), mismanagement of public funds, corruption and crime.

In this country there is total injustice, for example, pilling of court cases for years without concluding them. The former Malawi President, Dr. Bakili Muluzi remains one of the suspects who have been appearing in court since 2005.

So, Freedom Party sees justice as a key to development and our priority agenda once the party takes-over power under the leadership of Right Honourable Khumbo Hastings Kachali in 2019.

We will push for justice by adequately funding the judiciary and ensuring it has enough personnel and resources to effectively manage its business.

MP: Why Freedom Party was formed when the country has over 56 political parties?

SG Steve Njobvuyalema: Yes, we have so many but with Freedom Party Malawians should expect meaningful developmental targeting all regions.

I am very proud of my president that he was not involved in any misconduct while in the government, in the private sector and in politics from constituency to National level. At one point he was the president of Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the country’s Vice President.

This shows that there is leadership in him and the public must expect from him unity, justice and peace (freedom). His leadership will liberate people from immerse poverty rocking citizens.

MP: Should the public look at personality not political party for insightful leader?

SG Steve Njobvuyalema: The public should look into both personality and party’s vision; these two drive the nation agenda when voted into power.

Any car that has an effective engine that moves well and takes you to the right destination at all cost. This is expected to apply to any country. Our president, Rt Honourable Khumbo Kachali, demonstrated quality leadership skills the time he served the nation as the Vice President. He worked as United Democratic Front (UDF) as Constituency Chairman thereafter in NGC as TG, then joined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as first vice president. He worked tirelessly with DPP leadership and the results were that the party amassed more votes from the north.

Not only that but also when Joyce Banda took reins of power from Bingu, Freedom Party leader helped Joyce Banda rule this country without hurdles in the first year. The nation walked out the mess the late President Mutharika left; fuel crisis, bad relationship with donors among others.

Let me tell the national that Right Honourable Khumbo Hastings Kachali is the visionary leader and a hard worker. He did a lot in this country. Check with all ministries he worked for as Minister he produced good results. He also did a recommendable work during the first year when Joyce Banda was President and you all know happened when he pushed away.

Things went wrong in the second year of her administration and ended up with cash gate and she lost the elections (mochititsamanyazi). This shows that Khumbo has a hardworking spirit and leadership skills.

MP: Was this party formed after its leadership got out favor by the former Malawi leader Joyce Banda for not picking (Hon Kachali) as 2014 running mate?

SG Steve Njobvuyalema: He was pushed aside despite his dedication and love for the country as demonstrated through his hard work. He wanted to continue what he did to the nation in one year period when Dr. Joyce Banda involved him before they part ways.

MP: What is it that Freedom Party will bring to Malawi politics?

SG Steve Njobvuyalema: The party will bring total change in Malawi’s politics based on three pillars: Justice, Unity and Freedom. The nation lacks insightful leadership that can move things for the better. We need total overhaul of the insightful leadership in this country.

MP: It’s almost twelve months before 2019 Tripartite Elections in Malawi, how ready is the party to compete for presidency?

SG Steve Njobvuyalema: We are almost ready since former president pushed us aside from her party. We have been on the ground. The President is popular beyond imagination. What is remaining is for the media to write what the party has been doing on the ground.

MP: If you were to partner with another party ahead of elections, which one will you work with?

SG Steve Njobvuyalema: Of course, that is very crucial matter but there is need for our party to assess the agenda of other parties. But currently, we don’t see any party we can partner with based on what is being demonstrated politically.

MP: The party was registered almost a year now, why the silence?

SG Steve Njobvuyalema: As stated earlier, we have been on the ground. We didn’t want to be in the media when the ground work was not done. So we are just waiting for the right time for publicity- ahead of 2019 Tripartite Elections.

MP: When and where will the party hosts its convention, time is running out?

SG Steve Njobvuyalema: Time will come.

MP: Why should Malawians vie for Freedom Party with its leadership for presidency than the rest?

SG Steve Njobvuyalema: If given power today, we will completely change the entire Malawi political landscape. Our President Right Honourable Kachali has all along demonstrated good leadership qualities. He has been successful in all portfolios he held in government, politics and private sectors unlike leaders of other parties.

They have proved their failure to Malawians as most of them are being accused of mismanagement of public or party resources.

Some failed to manage government ministries as well as their parties. Do you think these leaders can run the country?

MP: How popular is Freedom Party?

SG Steve Njobvuyalema: Just move around the country, and ask the people about the party. The time we registered this party, it was already on the ground. We are a national party fully represented.

MP: Finally, what are your concluding remarks on Malawi political affairs with its people in mind as we go for elections next year?

SG Steve Njobvuyalema: The journey we have been taking is coming to an end, so let’s work together to bail out Malawians from the mess the current leadership has brought to the nation. We need total support from everyone to move this nation up.