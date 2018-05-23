God still speaks to his children today through his chosen spiritual leaders including apostles, prophets, priests among others.

These men of God carry different spiritual welfare messages of hope, inspiration, comfort from the Almighty’s hand.

This is the reason, The Maravi Post engages these Men of God for what is stock for nations on various aspect of life.

One of such Spiritual leaders, is Prophet Cyrus which leaders needs to known him as God is still speaks to his children today.

The Maravi Post (MP) Country Manager, Lloyd M’bwana meets Prophet Cyrus (PC) ahead of his open air crusade from May 25-26, 2018 at Mvunguti Primary school ground in Lilongwe area 25.

According to the Prophet Cyrus, the crusade will be a meeting with great prophetic encounter and manifestation of God’s invisible power for the liberation of his people.

MP: Who is Prophet Cyrus?

PC: Prophet Cyrus who was born Kisa Kumwenda is a demonstrator of the visible power of God. On 31st December 2012 in a crossover service at BICC, I saw the Lord standing on His throne and he said “I have chosen you as my servant for the nations”. On 19th, February 2013 the Lord visited me again and said, “You are my shepherd and you shall perform all that pleases ME, your name is Prophet Cyrus”. And he gave me Isaiah 45:1-5.

MP:How did you become born again?

PC:I still remember like it was yesterday. It was on Wednesday 20th October 2010 when I was in 4th year at college. By then I had spent almost my entire life living a wayward life, you talk of drug abuse, smoking, prostitutes, masturbation, cursing, you name it all. My school mates from William Murry, Phwezi Boys and Bunda College can attest that indeed in me is a proof of God’s mercy and love on mankind.

It was around 3pm when I said hie to a friend who told me that he was going to secondary school evangelism team meeting. After some minutes I had a conviction in my spirit that I should attend this meeting, but he was gone already. I started searching where they meet and that was my turning point. The following Sunday on 24th October I attended a church at Bunda UCC and I asked a visiting pastor to pray for me which he did and that was the end of all my addictions. Since then I have been living a changed life up to now.

MP:Who do you want to inspire?

PC:I was called for the people in captivity/bondage to set them free, to deliver them from kingdom of darkness to the kingdom of Light; Even for those in devils affliction (Sickness, marital challenges, fruitfulness of the womb, curses, mysterious death, addictions, poverty and many more).

The bible in Exodus 23:26 says “And none will miscarry and be barren in your land” it is God’s will for us to be fruitful in every angle of life but the devil has taken that away from us. In 3John 1:2 it is written “Beloved, I pray you prosper concerning all things and to be in good health, just as your soul prospers”.

MP:Who inspired you?

PC:I was inspired by the love of God which he showed me. The Lord showed me mercy at the time that I didn’t deserve it. He called me into this glorious life and gave me a new identity as his own child. This always propels me to share his love to everyone that has an ear to listen to me. Not forgetting the Fatherhood and mentorship of Apostle Joseph Ziba and Bishop Medram Chirwa who have and continue mentoring me in to this path to my destiny.

MP:From Malawi, Where else?

PC:When God called me, he called me for the nations and he gave me a global mandate of which it will be him to open up those doors/opportunities to minister. My first obligation is for the people of Malawi whom God loves so much but that does not mean that God will not open up opportunities outside the country.

MP:Prophets are into Money and Fame, Are you into money and Fame?/

PC:Jesus, in Matthew 16: 26 said, “For what will a man benefit if he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” In 1 Timothy 6:10 the Bible says “The love of money is the root of all evil”.

The pursue for fame and the love of money has made a lot of Men of God to error in their faith. But this does not mean that money and fame are bad. In Ecclesiastes 10:19, the Bible says, “A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things”. God gives fame and money to his servants and what he expects is for them to us these to glorify HIM and not themselves. God gives everything to his servants for the glory of his name and no one else. For he says, He share his glory with no man.

MP:Any Last words

PC:It is written that the world is Devil prey ground and we are dwelling in there. No matter what we can do in our own wisdom we cannot outsmart him. Our only hope of survival is to run towards Christ who conquered him through His death and resurrection at cavalry. We are more than conquerors when we are in Christ Jesus. Give your life to Christ today and start a new chapter of your life.

Lastly, we (Fountain of Victory International Ministries – Lilongwe) under the Leadership of Bishop M. Chirwa have organized an open air crusade from 25-26 May 2018 at Mvunguti Primary school ground in Lilongwe area 25 A where I will be ministering. This will be a meeting with great prophetic encounter and manifestation of God’s invisible power for the liberation of his people.

Music will be done by Princess Chitsuro, O J, Angie and Lilongwe Fountain Praise Team. We are inviting you all to come and partake the full measure of the blessing of God. For He is ready to manifest over your life. I still believe that, one word from God will transform your life