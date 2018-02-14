North Korean skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik produced the performance of their lives to smash their personal-best score and qualify for Thursday’s pairs final at the Winter Olympics.

Vociferously backed by 200 singing North Korean cheerleaders, the duo seduced the supportive crowd on their Games debut with an excellent execution of their short programme to the Beatles classic “A Day in the Life”.

The 19-year-old Ryom and her partner Kim are the only two of the 22 North Korean athletes at the Games in South Korea to meet Olympic qualifying standards — the rest got in on a special invitation as part of a landmark agreement that led to some calling this the “Peace Olympics”.

And their skill was on full display at the Gangneung Ice Arena, the judges awarding them 69.40 points, destroying their previous highest score of 65.25 and propelling them into the free-skate final in 11th place.

The pair were initially marched past the media by a minder without stopping to discuss their electric performance.

But just before they left, Kim said the support from the crowd — North Korean cheerleaders and South Koreans — had been a huge boost.

“There has been no discomfort and now that we have competed, (we could see) how strong our Korean people can be when we are together,” the 25-year-old said.

fter tensions reached fever pitch as Pyongyang carried out a series of weapons tests.