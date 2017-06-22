The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services announced that it has arrested a total of 1,247 illegal immigrants into Malawi from July 2016 to May 2017.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, Deputy National Immigration and Citizenship Services Spokesperson, Wellington Chiponde, said the illegal immigrants were arrested for violating conditions of staying in the country.

According to Chiponde, some of them were conducting businesses while others were in schools, but without proper documents.

“These people were from countries like India, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Burundi, Rwanda, Pakistan, and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). As a Department, after arresting them, we checked their particulars, and took them to court.,” said the immigration publicist.

He said the aliens who have refugee status, were sent to Dzaleka Refugee Camp, whilst the bon-refugee illegal aliens, were deported to their countries.

Chiponde said that from the 1,247 illegal immigrants, 539 were deported and 273 are pending deportation, with the remaining 435 accorded refugee status in the country.

“We are trying our best to ensure that the people who are in the country illegally, should be sent back to their countries,” said Chiponde.

Meanwhile, the Immigration Department has urged all Malawians to inform them whenever they suspect someone of being an illegal immigrant, because some of them threaten national security