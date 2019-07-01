After teases and hints, OnePlus has finally revealed every detail of its new products. Known for its passionate community of supporters, the company was in evidence at simultaneous live launch events in London, New York and Bangalore. OnePlus normally releases one phone in Spring and another in Autumn. Last year, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were launched. This year, two new phones were revealed, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Live on stage in London, Pete Lau, the CEO said that the smartphone he was revealing was the closest the company has come in creating a perfect product. With a 90Hz OLED display and a pop-up selfie camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a massive upgrade from last year’s 6T. A dramatic departure was signal for the Shenzhen-based company with the arrival of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It has always launched a single flagship handset each year.

This phone is a different proposition from a company that has always positioned its smartphones as “Flagship Killers”. The specs sheet competes with the best from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Huawei but with an affordable price.

Pricing & Colour

Is the OnePlus 7 Pro worth doubling the price? In attempting to kill flagship smartphones with its belligerently priced rivals, has OnePlus done enough to convince people that it’s worth paying the price tag? While it is comfortably the costliest handset launched by the company, that’s not saying much for a start-up that used to price its flagship devices under £400.

Though the OnePlus 7 Pro is a step-up for the company, it starts at a reasonable price of £649. For that price, you get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage. This model is only available in the Mirror Grey finish and is mostly identical to the glossy Mirror Black colour like the OnePlus 6 last year. If you want beefier specs – and some slick new colour options, you will have to cough-up at least £699 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

It is available in Mirror Grey, Nebula Blue and Almond. Nebula Blue takes a leaf from the Huawei P20 playbook and includes a gradient effect that transit from a dark to a light shade of blue depending on how the light hits it. The Almond has a gorgeous cream-ish glass colour with a brushed bronze-gold colour band around the chassis.

Since this will be the only colour option available on the maxed-out 12GB/256GB model, which costs £799. It is amazing, and OnePlus is aware of it.

On the Market

OnePlus 7 Pro made its apparition worldwide on May 21. Except the Almond finish will not be available until June. OnePlus 7 Pro also has a 5G-enabled variant in progress, with same design and internals but will ship exclusively on EE when the super-fast, low-latency mobile networks rolls-out to UK cities in the coming months. OnePlus has kept it a secret and only confirms that it is ‘’coming soon’’.

Display & Designs

OnePlus 7 Pro is a different beast from previous efforts. It is premium, well-built and weighty. This new smartphone from OnePlus has an all-glass design, with an aluminium band around the handset. You won’t get one of the primary benefits: wireless charging while you get the whatever you do, don’t drop it risks associated with a glass rear case.

The company has decided against incorporating the feature again as it believes the technology isn’t fast enough. Yet, compared to what its customers expect from its own speedy wired charging solutions. Wireless charging is convenient but not fast. It helps when you’re running low on charge and have left your OnePlus wall plug at home. Wireless charging is commonplace on many of the Android handsets that OnePlus is challenging in this price bracket.

Making this comfortably the biggest phone that OnePlus has ever launched, OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel uses a technology that the company is branding – Fluid AMOLED. This panel is capable of a refresh rate of 90Hz compared to the typical 60Hz refresh rate seen on most flagship smartphones.

Screen

The screen is one of its kind. It is not always noticeable but when scrolling through a list, the effect looks breath-taking. The animations look smoother than any other smartphone display. The OnePlus 7 Pro isn’t just about the 90Hz refresh rate but also HDR10 and HDR10+ support built in. This does make a massive difference. OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a truly edge-to-edge screen design.

Others

Pixel Density – 516ppi

Dimensions – 6.4×2.99×0.35 in

Weight – 7.27 oz; 206g

Mobile software – Android 9.0 with Oxygen OS

Camera – 48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)

Front-facing camera – 16-megapixel

Video capture – 4K

Processor – 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Storage – 128GB, 256GB

RAM – 6GB, 8GB, 12GB

Battery – 4,000-mAh

Fingerprint sensor – In-screen (optical)

Connector – USB-C

Special features – 90Hz display, pop-up selfie camera, dual-SIM, Warp Charging

Price off-contract (USD) – $670 (128GB)

New Technology

Are you going for the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro? Make your choice!