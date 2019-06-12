Boxing is one of the most popular sports in the world. Betting on the sport is at an all-time. For instance, in 2017, the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight went on bookmarking history.

And now you can bet on the biggest boxing matchups with Betway, anytime you want. Yes, Betway helps you bet on all your favorite boxing matches live, just the right way. If you are a fan of boxing then here is a guide to help you get the best the for your boxing odds.

The Top Onlien Boxing Tips to Help You

Here is how you can get started on Betway.

#1. Know the boxing rules.

Before you place a bet, there are some noteworthy rules that you should be acquainted with first if you want to bet on Betway. Here is a brief overview of some of them;

Once you settle your chance, it will only be confirmed after the fight has come to an end.

There are instances when there is a late substitute. If that is the case, then your bet will be void, and the stake will be funded back.

All bets are void if there is a technical draw or no contest.

#2. The betting markets

Betting on boxing is quite different from all other sports such as football, rugby, basketball and others. There are only six betting markets which are available in any contest. Here is a look at some of the most popular betting markets.

#1. Money line

The moneyline is the most common betting market, even for newbies. You are only required to predict the winner of the fight. The bookmarkers place the boxing betting lines.

#2. Outright Winner

The Outright winner needs that you bet on three selections; the favourite, draw and the underdog. If you are 100% sure that the favourite will win, then you can place a higher stake on them. However, if you place your wager on the underdog, then you need to put a small stake so that you can win big.

#3. Total Rounds

In this case, you only have to predict how long the bout will last. Boxing has 12 rounds, and on most occasions, the bookmakers will set a limit of 8.5 sessions. However, it is upon you to decide if the match will stay longer or for a less period.

#4. Winning method

This method requires that you back up your favourite boxer with the way you think he will win. There are four methods to chooses from- Knockout, Decision, Technical Knockout, or Disqualified.

#5. Winning Group of Rounds.

In this case, you need to bet on the round of bouts that you think the winner will win. The groups are usually in three; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12.

#6. Round Betting

This betting market is a bit tricky because you have to choose the winning round from 1-12. It requires that you know boxing.

Various bookmarkers offer to bet on boxing. You need to choose the one that suits you best.