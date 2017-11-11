The majority of African countries is behind the so-called developed nations when it comes to internet usage and smartphone penetration. This will change in the near future, though, as major manufacturers already put their eyes on the almost virgin markets here, providing people with affordable products that they can buy and use to connect to the web. For many, the smartphone will be the only connected device, and a gateway to a series of products, services, and entertainment options – including some that need regulation but are currently not covered by the applicable laws. Like online casinos.

Online gambling is a big business

Internet casinos, poker rooms, bingo halls, and sports betting venues have generated revenues worth close to $20 billion in 2015 and these revenues are expected to grow as new markets get penetrated by the iGaming industry. Online casinos offer their services to residents of any country, and not only in regulated markets but in those where the business is unregulated. The market still has bad players that it failed to weed out in its more than two decades of self-regulation. These bad players need to be kept away from the relatively inexperienced player base in the local market.

Advantages for the players

By having a regulated online gambling market, the players can benefit from a variety of measures meant to protect them while they play online. On one hand, bad players – operators with a record of dubious policies and actions – can be kept away from the market, leaving it open for safe and reputable operators. Besides, these operators will have to comply with the customer protection policies imposed by the state, and provide information about the level of problem gambling so the right policies can be enforced to tackle it.

Advantages for the state

First and foremost, by regulating the online gambling market, the state gains control of it, the possibility to decide – based on well-established criteria – which operators will be allowed to offer their services to the population. Besides, the state will also generate extra revenue thanks to gambling regulation – think licensing fees, taxes applied to the revenues of the operators, and taxes applied to the eventual winnings of the players themselves. And not least, the information iGaming operators can provide the state makes it easier to detect whether there is a problem gambling issue in the country and formulate policies that will allow the state to tackle it.