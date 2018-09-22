Only registered SIM Card customers eligible for “Airtel Bandulo Bandulo; As Mtakataka Admarc guard gets his MK1 million

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-The country’s smartphone leading company Airtel Malawi this week emphasised the need for its customers register their SIM Cards if they want to benw3fit from the on-going on-going Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion.
The call comes just a week before the the exercise’s registration deadline comes to end on September 30, 2018.
Lilongwe-Dedza Airtel Zone Business manager Misheck Kavuta says MK20 million is at stake in the promotion as MK8 million has been already given out.
Kavuta was speaking during the cheque presentation to the Admarc security guard at Matakataka in Dedza of the MK1million lucky winner of the fourth draw of the promotion
He told customers that only registered SIM Card will be eligible to win in the promotion hence the nedd to register.
Alisen Mkhwimba, the millionaire disclosed that will use the money to build a house and support his young brother paying school fees.
Mkhwimba therefore encouraged other subscribers to patronise the promotion to also become lucky winners.
Since its launch August 15, this year, low income customers have been emerging the winner.
The promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.
Dubbed ‘Bandulo Bandulo’, the promotion will give all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic
cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.
And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!
Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.
The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.
A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.
Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.
All winners will be contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121.