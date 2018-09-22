Only registered SIM Card customers eligible for “Airtel Bandulo Bandulo; As Mtakataka Admarc guard gets his MK1 million

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-The country’s smartphone leading company Airtel Malawi this week emphasised the need for its customers register their SIM Cards if they want to benw3fit from the on-going on-going Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion. The call comes just a week before the the exercise’s registration deadline comes to end on September 30, 2018. Lilongwe-Dedza Airtel Zone Business manager Misheck Kavuta says MK20 million is at stake in the promotion as MK8 million has been already given out.

Kavuta was speaking during the cheque presentation to the Admarc security guard at Matakataka in Dedza of the MK1million lucky winner of the fourth draw of the promotion

He told customers that only registered SIM Card will be eligible to win in the promotion hence the nedd to register. Alisen Mkhwimba, the millionaire disclosed that will use the money to build a house and support his young brother paying school fees.

Mkhwimba therefore encouraged other subscribers to patronise the promotion to also become lucky winners.

Since its launch August 15, this year, low income customers have been emerging the winner.