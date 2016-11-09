Those who are waiting for God Almighty to save this country, I am sorry He is a Spirit who use people to carry his mission. Refer to Propthet Moses, Gideon, Queen Esther, Samson, King David just a few to mention. They were used by God to deliver his people.

Those who are waiting for Bushiri to save this country, I am sorry he told you he is not interested any more.

Those who are waiting for us members of parliament to save this country, I am sorry we are paid already for bread and butter.

Those who are waiting for Mai Joyce Banda to ascend again to the presidency and save this country, I am sorry you already betrayed her.

The problem is not with the leadership. Even if we import Obama having finished his term in USA, it won’t work for us. Even Magufuli or pray for Mandela to rise again, we will still languish in the same soup of problems as before.

Malawians we are the problem. Our attitudes are the problem. Our apathy is the problem. Our yes “bwana” syndrome is our weakness. Sorry to admit, the politicians only mirror the wants and attitudes of people.

We are all corrupt and so, we get corrupt leaders. We are tribalistic we elect leaders on the basis of the tribes they come from.

Look, what did you expect when you voted for Lhomwes? To spare the lion share with ungrateful tribes like Chewas who only attack every leadership based on tribes. What about the outstanding developments like Five star hotel (BICC), world class stadium, gateway mall, new parliament etc, were they built by Chewa leadership? When politicians know that ascending to power is dependent on tribal muscle, they’ll do all they can to fund and support that particular tribe alone and all the times.

Like it or hate it, they steal over and over again your tax-payers money so they can BRIBE you to vote them into another term. And, fortunately to them, you will still vote for them again if not bribe your electoral authorities to remain in power.

Dear fellow citizens, what we need now is a change of attitudes, a cultural transformation. If we voted in leaders purely on merit, ideologies, and ability to lead and transform our country and our constituencies, then the leaders would hate to be caught up in any scandal.

But they know you don’t mind all you seek is handouts in return. They know the antidote to a bad reputation is greasing our hands with a few kwachas and we’ll forget about their corruption scandals!

Let’s fight the monsters within us before we go to the forests to hunt for ghosts. If we are to force Mutharika to resign, we must also reform the whole civil service, Parliament, PAC, MRA, ACB, MBC, Police, MERA, MEC just few to metion.

Just imagine our media which acts as our mouth piece has been undermined yet we just sit and watch. The politicians know very well that media is the pilot of justice and awareness tool for the masses hence playing hide and seek over the acess to information bill (ATI). This has nothing to do with any party, as long as they are all politicians, they would never pass or push the bill that would snare them in future. Am I talking to somebody here? Hello! Forget about DPP, MCP, PP or UDF, let us kick them all at once for taking us for fools. Let’s tell them how we want our country to run eveb best for our parents in villages . Thereafter, all politicians will observe the majority rule with fear and respect

We need to resolve within ourselves not to engage in acts of corruption.

Stop giving out bribes to traffic police officers. It may be an inconvenience if we dont, but for the love of our motherland, stop. If justice is denied or delayed use mob justice, for now to send a loud message.

I am not smart enough or perfect but I sometimes compromise on the principles of corruption, I rise quickly and remember I need to stand up against corruption.

Let’s end corruption. Let’s start from within ourselves.

Vote for your rights not for your leaders in future

Wiseman Bearer

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of The Maravi Post