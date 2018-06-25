By Ulemu Mhango

The forthcoming DPP party convention is set on deciding the best representatives for the party. Major focus is set on the seven top posts. These are party president, the vice-presidents ( central, north and south) , Treasure General and of course the Secretary General.

So far, it is Goodall Gondwe, Heatherwick Ntaba, Zeria Chisale, Uladi Mussa, Henry Mussa, George Chaponda, Joseph Mwanaveka, Kondwani Nakhumwa, Bright Msaka and Unusu Mussa that have openly shown their interest in the position of regional Vice President.

Key supporters of the party seem to believe and trust that Goodall Gondwe, Heatherwick Ntaba, Henry Mussa and Bright Msaka as being the best team to assist the current President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in developing the Nation.

This is the best matched team that can defeat the MCP’s Chakwera and Sidik Mia team.

The Democratic Progressive Party is filled with experienced politicians that have a major role of convincing Malawians on the goodness of DPP. This can be achieved by highlighting the key achievements by the ruling party and what it intends to do for Malawians in the next five years.

CREDENTIALS

Goodall Gondwe is a well-known and respected individual in the Northern region. He has vast experience and is the unopposed North candidate. Many people from the north appreciate the role their noble son has played in defying all odds and holding Key positions in politics. For example he has served as a cabinet minister since 2004 and worked closely with late Dr Bingu Mutharika. Furthermore Malawians saw the mishandling of Government resources occurring amongst the term he was replaced Dr Ken Lipenga when the famous Cashgate occurred. He is a warrior that was part of the midnight six, who survived prison after former President Joyce Banda accused key cabinet Ministers of acting against the Malawi Constitution and treason. He has a track record with remarkable distinction on his role as a champion of reforms in the Ministry of Finance.

Dr Heatherwick Ntaba, who has served as Minister of healthy, Secretary General and Chief advisor to the President, is an outstanding and experienced politician that has remained loyal to the DPP. A medical Doctor by profession, Dr Ntaba dedicated his life to serving late President Professor Peter Mutharika and Malawians. His loyalty and dedication has been highlighted by his decision to remain dedicated to one cause for the past 18 years. Thus serving grassroot Malawians through his party DPP.

As for the other contenders like Zeria Chakale, she is a novice and ought to run for another position like Publicity Secretary.

Uladi Mussa is an opportunist that doesn’t deserve to have any key position. DPP is about serving Malawians and not the interests of private individuals. He is seeking economic sanctuary. He lacks loyalty as he easily jumps ship.

Henry Mussa, also known as mtengo wa minga is the choice for the Southern Region and he has achieved a lot for the party and Government. He was part and parcel of the noticeable infrastructure development with late Professor Bingu Mutharika as Minister of Public works. The famous line “let the work of my hands speak for me,” is a creation by Henry Mussa. This creation occurred at the official opening of the Nkhoma-Kamphata road. The materials and assets of the party can speak for themselves, since he was the Treasurer-General from its inception up to this day. He comes from the private sector and has got links with stakeholders from the private sector. He has worked in various Ministerial positions. He is a household name in the political corridors. He was also part of the midnight six. President Peter Mutharika jokes that Henry Mussa was their evangelist while in police custody. He is loyal and dedicated to the affairs of the party. He can trot in all regions, districts and constituencies. He is known and respected.

As for George Chaponda, he is the person whose tag is closely linked to corruption and theft. His maize scandal has ruined the Image of the party and government.

Development projects have become very obscure because of George Chaponda. He can not freely travel in Blantyre or major cities otherwise he will be man-handled. How will such a character campaign for the party? He has an appeal pending case in the courts. His name features high in the burning the Ministry of Agriculture headquarters. The whole building was charred starting off with his office. George Chaponda is now a liability. The party stands to loose with such a character in the campaign. Please convention committee, throw out his nominations papers!

Joseph Mwanaveka a novice in politics and the one who run down the Malawi Savings bank and is not needed for such big position, unless the party is ready to loose support. Recently, his name was marred with the giving a haulage contract to ferry fertilizer by Malawi fertilizer company. Amazon investment was the hot the head lines and the social media space was awash with this story of conflict of interest. History has it that one Matilda Zande Katopola last her job because of a mere K220,000 deal involving Monik Trends, her private company that did printing works for the national assembly. And George Chaponda found with bags of hard cash,was hanged for the same crime. Joseph Mwanaveka is under investigations by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and soon he will be going to court. As the campaign engages in top gear, he will be in and out of court, fighting for freedom. We don’t need such a person. After all, he is not known in the party and his name is associated with the sold Malawi Savings Bank.

As for Kondwani Nakhumwa, this chap forced the civil society to call for nation-wide demonstrations. After he abused his position, and there is scheduled on September 7, 2018 a demonstration; this will be because of this former Chichewa editor at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation. The former army commander General Maulana was fired because of him, after he declined to get involved in a nefarious military vehicle deal. The case is ripe and Anti-Corruption Bureau will start prosecuting next month end. This is the lad who displayed elements of foolishness as leader of the House due to intellectual poverty. He failed to drive government’s development agenda. The position of vice president is too big for this man, using a dead relative’s school certificate. He needs to go and rest as a mere member of parliament.

Kondwani Nakhumwa is a joke and a mere passenger in this political ball game.

As for his friend Joseph Mwanaveka ,his loyalty and dedication to the party and government is questionable. He has been playing around with the idea of supporting vice president Mr Chilima. He is eyeing for the position of running mate (vice-president). His propensity to attain power at all costs, is a big dent.

In the east Bright Msaka is the only choice; as an alumni of the midnight six, and a very unique technocrat that worked with late Dr Bingu Mutharika. He has a great record in all the ministries he has headed and very sober. The east needs such a gentleman. His achievements are known within the public service and is touted as one of the best Chief Secretary’s from independence. His legacy is known and respected.

One Yunus Mussa is a time-waster and a big liability since he lacks anger management skills. He is a household name when it comes to mismanagement. We aren’t going to dwell much on him, since it’s not our job to dignify mediocrity.

The position of Secretary-General should go to Mr Saligeni. He is very sober and matured.

