By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Panic has engulfed the blue camp, as the people close to ailing Malawi President Peter Mutharika have slowly realized that the blue dynasty is coming to an end.

A team of President Mutharika close aides met on Tuesday, 6 August, to agree on how they can regain control of the situation.

The meeting started with a presentation from Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale, who angered most of the aides by saying it was now more likely that they would lose the election case.

Kaphale cited the sworn statements collected by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), which clearly showed that the election was flawed.

The aides then agreed to develop an exit strategy that would ensure their safety after Mutharika is gone.

The state house security aide, Norman Chisale, suggested that they should all clean up their mess before the end of August.

The first clean up project was evidenced today, Wednesday 7 August, as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) thugs being kept at the presidential villas ransacked the ministry of Information offices, removing computer hard drives and taking other documents that had details of the ongoing massive plunder in Government.

The move was meant to look as if peaceful demonstrators broke into the offices as part of the anger against the DPP government.

Unprofessionally, the DPP thugs left all Mutharika’s potraits in place, and all furniture was left safe.

The staged break-in was the opposite of the previous chaotic demonstrations which saw Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters breaking all Mutharika potraits when they invaded capital hill right after the elections.

There are plans to ransack more government offices, with others being fire targets.

The DPP government has taken advantage of the chaos in the country to root and plunder more government resources.

Our state house source can reveal that several government officials have enriched themselves as Malawians and CSOs are busy with the elections case.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post