His Excellency State President of the Republic of Malawi Peter Mutharika, on Sunday, made unnecessary outbursts directed to the people that are calling for swift action against the people who are involved in corruption.

In his enraged statement at the installation of Ngolongoliwa as Paramount Chief, President Mutharika indicated that the fight against corruption calls for a collective effort, in an apparent attempt to discredit the whistle blowers like Kamlepo Kalua and other opposition politicians or analysts.

While the statement is true, the context in which it was put forward, was totally out of order.

Whistle-blowers and anti-corruption busters like Kamlepo Kalua (forget about the abduction drama), must be celebrated, not mocked as the President did at the chief’s installation in Mulanje. His actions are simply frustrating ordinary citizens’ efforts to have a corrupt-free Malawi, and he is increasingly becoming an enemy of progressives.

In as far as corruption in Malawi is concerned, the President is always in custody of the end button, considering that records have revealed that the ruling party, is the main perpetrator of this evil practice. If the President was really calling for collective effort in good faith, then he should properly be advised that people have already done their part. It’s now his turn as the head of state to walk the talk.

It is disgraceful to have the police, the judiciary, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau, that uphold the rule of law, have them deal with people without privileged access to the leadership faction of the ruling party.

You may despise the likes of Kamlepo Kalua, but in the true sense, the man is playing a great role in shaming those top officials, who espouse corrupt values, and encourage those who behave with integrity.

In years to come, Kamlepo Kalua will be remembered as one of the few individuals who stood firmly against corruption, yet our President, who boasts an assortment of quality academic papers, obtained from prestigious institutions of higher learning, will be remembered for his role in protecting corrupt DPP officials.

“Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts… perhaps the fear of a loss of power.”

― John Steinbeck

Maneno Chimulala MaraviPost Sub-Editor