LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Ever since former First lady Madame Callista Mutharika came out in April this year that the incumbent President Peter Mutharika (her brother in-law) is old to stand again in 2019 general elections favoring the Vice President Saulos Chilima, the country has been in a frenzy of opinions and much fussing and fretting.

Following this, divisions have rocked the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with some zealots vowing support for Mutharika, while others favoring Chilima.

Since Madam Callista’s hurricane-type statement, Veep Chilima has not come openly to disputes the support but only quietly watch his name flying belts skeleter in the media.

On the other side Mutharika has come openly saying that he will stand again on the DPP ticket in the 2019 elections.

So, the Maravi Post is conducting an opinion poll below to establish who is the favourite public pick as of the DPP heads for the convention and the 2019 general elections.

Readers, PLEASE TELL US where are you placing your money:President Peter Mutharika or Vice President Saulos Chilima?

