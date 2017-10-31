OPINION

“THE POWER OF STUBBORNNESS;” PETER MUTHARIKA REFUTES NEPOTISM AT A NEPOTISTIC CEREMONY OF MLAKHO WA ALHOMWE — jk edits

Your Excellency Mr. President, this is not the time of defending and protecting the wrongs. This is correcting time for time is running out fast.

You were denying the undeniability, you said you are not a nepotist, but the ceremony of Mlakho wa Alhomwe took place peacefully, while that of aTumbuka at Gonapamuchanya in Rumphi, was marred by violence perpetrated by your blue league cadets (thugs).

You did not attend a similar gathering in the north, but you attended that of your own tribe; yet you are the President of the Republic of Malawi.

At the surprise meeting of EGENCO and ESCOM, which amazed us whether it was a real surprise, because days back the building was being painted preparing for your visit and the bunting of flags, only stupid people will believe you to say yours was a surprise visit.

On this meeting it was you and the Lhomwes only.

At Chonde you tried to do politicking by playing gimmick instead of facing reality that you will fix the general concern. Are you trying to fool enlightened citizens that only Lhomwes are qualified to be on the board of the power generating and supplying entities in a nation of 17 million citizens? Are you meriting Lhomwes than the rest?

You and your brother seconded the introduction of “Quota system” because citizens from the north dominated tertiary selections, are you not contradicting yourself to say ESCOM and EGENCO board of directors qualifies only Lhomwes?

Where are those (that you are sidelining) from the North, Central and other districts?

As a national president, why didn’t you invite the leadership of the opposition and other parties at Mlakho wa Alhomwe, if you claim that you are a democratic and peaceful leader? If you invited them, why didn’t they attend?

The attitude of your party has destroyed the nationalist ideology that unites this country.

Your Excellency Mr. President, do not waste time with senseless denials, start reorganizing and restructuring from bad politics, guinea fowls are watching.

You have less than 16 months towards the general elections, and the damages needed to control are simultaneous, you do not have time.

You do not control damage with damaging actions. Accept there is absolute nepotism and Lhomwenization in the country that you need to look into and address.

There is absolute loss of trust over your government and the way you rule this country. Promise you will change, there is anger across the country the way you have failed to deal with the energy problem, promise you will deal with it as a matter of urgency.

You must know Malawi is an entrepreneurial nation, not industrialized therefore it lack of energy will kill and bring the nation to total collapsed.

It is not that it will, but Malawi has in fact collapsed already. It is a shame for a nation to collapse under your watch, because you are one of the educated, one who stayed 40 years in the most industrialized country in the world.

To see citizens angry do not question their attitude; it is your “CV” that is making everyone angry.

Pull up your socks or ship out, the nation is mourning and weeping for a leader that will deal with issues in a mature, sober, honest, and tolerable manner.

If you are not a nepotist and you are denying to practice nepotism, and Lhomwenization, the display it and balance the board of directors of ESCOM, and EGENCO. Not only there, do it nationally in all sectors.

Till then, you are a nepotist and the master of nepotism.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian is the Administrator of MAENGA GROUP

The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the Publisher or the Editor or the Maravi Post.