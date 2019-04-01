Mr Guaidó says almost 90% of Venezuelans support him

By Daisyderater Chaputula

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said that there can only be a change of government with the support of the armed forces.

According to BBC, Mr. Guaidó declared himself interim leader in January and says he is supported by “almost 90%” of Venezuelans and he also has US backing.

Military chiefs have remained loyal to president Nicolas Maduro.

On Sunday Venezuelan authorities said they would shorten the working day and keep schools closed due to power cuts.

“Offices will stop working at 14:00 local time to achieve consistency in the provision of electricity”, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on state TV.

Mr Guaidó told the BBC that the frequent power cuts and water shortages which have hit hospitals, public transport, water and other services were driving intense public anger against Mr Maduro’s government.

“We have a situation now with protests in more than 20 districts of the capital, Caracas, and in all Venezuelan states were people are demanding that power and water supplies should be restored, but also for the usurper, Nicolás Maduro, should go, which is the main message,” he said.

The government has claimed the blackouts are the result of sabotage in an effort to force Mr Maduro from office.

However, Mr Guaidó continued to say that Mr Maduro could not be removed unless Venezuela’s military abandons him.

“The support and the backing of the armed forces will be necessary in order to achieve democratic and peaceful change in Venezuela in all areas, including to protect protesters from the pro-government armed militias,” he explained.

“Who the government says will be barred from holding further public office for 15 years dismissed the recent reported arrival of Russian troops in Venezuela as a provocation by Mr Maduro to try to show some sort of support that he really doesn’t have,” Mr Guaidó said.

“The Russians haven’t made any concrete moves, they haven’t shown any real support apart from, perhaps, some diplomatic statements,” he continued.

On Saturday the Red Cross (IFRC) said it could begin distributing crucial aid supplies to crisis-hit Venezuela in two weeks.

“The group could initially help 650,000 suffering a lack of food and medicine,” IFRC head Francesco Rocca said.

Venezuela has experienced economic collapse where inflation was 800,000% last year and three million people have left.

Mr Guaidó has accused President Maduro of being unfit for office, and won the support of many in the country as well as US and EU leaders.

Meanwhile, the Maduro government is becoming increasingly isolated but Moscow has expanded co-operation with Caracas increasing arms sales and extending credit.