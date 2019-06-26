Orlando pirates sign Malawi’s Gabadinho Mhango from Bidvest Wits

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-South Africa’s football club giant Orlando Pirates has signed Malawi’s sensational striker Gabadinho Mhango.

According to Kick off Magazine, the Malawi international will link up with his new teammates on Thursday, according to the Pirates website.

Mhango, who has previously been linked with a move to Pirates’ Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, was one of the star performers at the COSAFA Cup recently in KZN.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic forward was no longer a regular with the Clever Boys, making just 13 appearances in all competitions last term.

The 26-year-old Malawian international will undergo a medical tomorrow and join his new teammates for the afternoon training session,’ the club said in a statement.

‘Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Wits’ management for the professional manner that these negotiations were conducted.’

Pirates have signed eight players this off-season already after confirming the arrivals of French goalkeeper Joris Delle, Kabelo Dlamini, Bongani Sam, Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Tebogo Tlolane and Tshegofatso Mabasa earlier this week.