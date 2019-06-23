Supporters of Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera the outgoing President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), having been its President since 2013 are being fooled into believing that his court case has any chance of making him the next ruler of our great Nation.

What is known is that NICE and Malawi Electoral Support Network (MESN) were running their parallel tally centres. These parallel tally centres were meant to verify the MEC results received versus what they received independently.

In their report, they got the results close to the MEC with a small deviation.

In its report, MESN says, “at 96% of sampled polling stations a Lazarus Chakwera and MCP party representative signed the official presidential results form while at 99% of sampled polling stations a Peter Mutharika DPP party representative signed official presidential results form.”

Lazarus Chakwera started changing his tone when he realised that he was going to LOSE the elections again. Malawi Congress Party supporters do not be fooled. Your leader Lazarus Chakwera has no evidence to support his ill-advised case which threatens peace in our country.

MCP supporters you should also take note that Timothy Mtambo signed that the elections were free, fair and credible.

