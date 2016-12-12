LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North-West constituency, Jessie Kabwira has expressed sadness over Malawi police’s delay in releasing the report on her torched vehicle.The outcry comes barely five months after her Toyota Fortuner Car, registration number DZ495 was on July 20, this year burnt to ashes by unknown thugs at Golf Club in the capital Lilongwe.

The incident happened when Kabwira was attending the meeting within Golf Club premises. The thugs set the car ablaze with a petrol bomb some 10 minutes after she went into the club’s meeting room.

The outspoken Kabwira still insists that governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was behind the move despite different versions of the incident.

MCP and other quotas belive that it was indeed the work of DPP operatives considering that Kabwila has been the fierce critic of the DPP even during the reign of late Bingu Wa Mutharika, brother to the incumbent President Peter Mutharika.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post on Monday, the law maker Kabwira was shocked and worried at the rate the Malawi Police was handling the matter.

She said the incident was detrimental to women participation in politics considering the ordeal she underwent.

“Almost five months have elapsed without any feedback from the police. What message are they sending to other women that might be interested in critical decision of running the affairs of this nation without fear and favor?

“What if I was dead during that incident? Our police must do better with investigations on various crimes unsounded minds are committing to others in this country. People of Salima North-West constituency demand the truth on what happened to their vehicle”, queried Kabwira.

When asked whether DPP still remains the culprit in the incident, Kabwira stood firm saying the governing party was behind the incident arguing that if it was MCP, the thugs could have been apprehended.

But DPP’s spokesperson Francis Kasayira has disputed the claims arguing that no official complaint was launched against the party.

Kasayira who is also Foreign Minister said if Kabwira has issues with DPP should not take advantage of any misfortune happening on her life to castigate the party.

Meanwhile, James Kadadzera Malawi Police National Spokesperson has disclosed that investigations on matter are still underway till the culprits are caught confirming that no arrest has been made on the incident.