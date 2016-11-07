SALIMA-(MaraviPost): The suspended Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Spokesperson Dr. Jessie Kabwira who is also a law maker for Salima North-West Consistency has joined the bandwagon of those accusing the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for hiking maize price describing the move executive insensitive.

The outspoken Kabwira made the remarks over the weekend after handing over the MK3.7 million school blocks at Mchenga Primary School in the Traditional Authority (T.A) Khombedza.

Kabwira’s condemnation comes barely two weeks after President Peter Mutharika ordered ADMARC to hike the grain’s prices from MK5, 500 to MK12, 500.

Although government has defended the hike arguing that the decision would caution private traders to control the market, some quarter of the society have expressed sadness over the development considering difficult times Malawians were going through economically.

The lawmaker Kabwira took a swipe government decision on maize prices arguing the charge was too exorbitant for locals.

She disputed the claims that the hike will deter private traders from controlling the grain prices and availability on the market, arguing that evenly distribution of maize across the nation was an idea.

“This price is just too much for locals to access the grain. If early this year, poor families were straggling to buy the commodity at MK110 per kilogram, will they be able to buy it MK250 per kg?

“This is an executive insensitive which must have been avoided. Instead of making sure that the stable food is subsidized, the executive arm of government is busy buying expensive motorcade. The buying of the presidential vehicle could have been waited when our economy improves”, said Kabwira.

On the handing over of the school blocks which have brought righter moments amongst parents and guardians that their children will be learning in a conducive, Kabwira expressed gratitude over the completion of the project has lasted for the past two years.

She disclosed that the primary school learners have been learning under the trees for five years which prompted her to solicit funds from well-wishers particularly Red Cross.

The outspoken lawmaker emphasized the need for those in authority to have the welfare of the people at heart by bringing tangible developmental programs.

She therefore appealed for material and financial support on the purchasing of school desks, and solar electricity that pupils must continue learning in a good environment.

“This is an exciting moment for my constituency to have new school blocks which will facilitate learning among learners. Pupils at this school have been subjected to cold and rainy weather as were learning under the trees.

“Although, learners will be taking their lessons while sitting on the floor, the facility brings the different in their lives. This is the reason, am calling other well-wishers come forthwith for support on desks and solar electricity.

“Not only that but also pupils at this school need supplement food staffs through school feeding program. The need for food to learners is paramount here as the area characterized by famine year in year out due to frequents floods”, appealed Kabwira.