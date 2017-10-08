EDINBURGH-(MaraviPost)- The main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North-West constituency, Dr. Jessie Kabwira this week tabled a motion in the Scottish Parliament on how to sustain women Parliamentarians seats during elections.

The motion aimed at invigorating ideas from Scottish lawmakers on how best African female legislators could retain their seats.

Female MPs retention remains a challenge in most African coubteues, when their male counterparts dominate the polls and usually win re-election bids.

Dr. Kabwira, who is also Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Women Caucus Chairperson, told The Maravi Post in an interview from Edinburgh in Scotland, where she is attending the two-week Parliamentary session, that the motion tabled gave insights to develop strategies on how to achieve the retention program in the SADC region.

The outspoken lawmaker, who is also chairperson for Malawi’s Parliamentary Committee onWomen’s Caucus, said the SADC Parliaments should embrace women inclusion in leadership for effective democratic governance.

“I have come here on invitation of Scottish Parliament. The party hosting us is the Scottish Nation Party (SNP); the objective is for Malawi Parliament Women’s Caucus to share experiences with other women caucuses and see how the Scottish Parliament can help.

“On Thursday this week I tabled a motion that aims to invigirates ideas to review reduction in numbers of women in Parliament as the main headache facing us. Retention in SADC parliaments, remain a challenge due to poor implementation of laws, and poor service delivery that is crippled by corruption and patronage,” said Kabwira.

On Thursdays, the First Minister goes to Scottish Parliament to answer questions from opposition party, which Dr. Kabwira observed that most SADC nation leaders including Malawi, were not ready to take such a task.

“The First Minister answers questions from the main opposition parties, which is the conservatives followed by labour. Every Thursday, the opposition sits on either side of the ruling party.

“Imagine the President goes to answer questions every Thursday for 45 minutes and this is broadcast live. SADC Parliaments must embrace this system for our democratic governance to work perfectly,” urges Kabwira.

Among others pertinent issues coming from the current Scottish Parliament, is that SNP does not agree much on the Brexit.

Apart from the SADC Parliamentary Womens Caucus chairperson, the. Scottish august House also invited other caucus heads including theKingston of Bahrain, Palestine, Jordan, Tunisia and Sudan.

In Scottish Parliament, English and Gallic (national local language), are languages used during sessions.