LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Unknown criminals have stolen assorted personal items of Salima North Member of Parliament (MP) Jessie Kabwila.

According to the police report, the MP met her fate on Friday, April 6, this year at area 25A near Sungwi Market in Lilongwe when unknown criminals broke into her personal vehicle (a Toyota Hilux reg number LL6726) which was packed outside a house where she was attending to a meeting. The incident occurred at about 2230hours.

The MP discovered about the incident when she was about to drive off soon after the meeting.

The criminals managed to gain entry into the vehicle through the driver’s door after they had tampered with its electronic locking system using an unidentified object.

Some the items stolen during the incident include: a laptop, a cellphone, a diplomatic passport, a cheque book and other bank documents, ATM cards and some foreign currencies. The items are being valued at MK1.9 million in total.

Following the incident, the MP lodged a complaint at Kanengo Police Station where officers opened a case of Theft under section 278 of the penal code against unknown criminals.

The case is currently being investigated and the police is appealing to persons who may have information to come forward.

Kanengo police is also advising members of the general public to avoid keeping potable personal items such as laptops and cellphones in motor vehicles which have been parked along the streets, outside shops or buildings.

This is so because these items, more especially when they are displayed inside the car, attract thieves as they can easily be carried away and sold on the local market.