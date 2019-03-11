Blantyre, March 11, 2019: At least 1, 398 houses have collapsed in Blantyre and more damage is expected as the rain continues.

Blantyre Assistant District Disaster Risk Management Officer, Walusungu Mwafulirwa said at least one person from Traditional Authority Kuntaja has died as a result of the disaster.

Mwafulirwa said out of about five traditional authorities of Somba, Kunthembwe, Machinjiri, Kapeni and Chigaru were the most affected.

“Of the total 1,398 houses, 58 are from T.A, Somba, 660 in Senior Chief Kunthembwe, 116 in T.A. Machinjiri, 386 for Senior Chief Kapeni and 178 in T.A. Chigaru,” said Mwafulirwa.

“Not only have houses collapsed, roads have also been washed away,” he added.

Mwafulirwa said his office was still assessing the situation to come up with a clear picture of the extent of damage and how much would be required to support the affected households.

Since Monday, March 4, many parts of the country, especially in the Southern Region, have been receiving torrential rain which has since caused panic amongst Malawians.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, the country will continue receiving torrential rains especially in central and northern regions but the southern part is likely to be dry starting weekend.