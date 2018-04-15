Over 300 people took to the streets of Blantyre for the inaugural city leg of Standard Bank’s Be More Race with a 10 Kilometre walk/run around the city in the build up to the main race slated for June 9, 2018 in Lilongwe.

Saturday’s race in Blantyre became the first of Malawi’s three major cities “Be More” Race action which main sponsor and organiser Standard Bank has organised in the major cities as a build up to the main race.

One of participants of Blantyre race said he was impressed with the organisation of the race and looking forward to participate during the main race.

“This is a well organised marathon and I’m happy to have completed the 10 Km sketch and I’m looking forward to take part in the main race in Lilongwe,” said Tanda Kadam’manja, the chief economist at Escom, and a regular jogger around Kameza.

Standard Bank Deputy Head of Corporate Investment Banking (CIB) Linda Manda said the bank was excited and stunned with the response from Blantyre residents.

“We are very encouraged with the response that Blantyre residents have accorded to this city race and we would like to encourage walkers and runners in Mzuzu and Lilongwe to be thoroughly prepared for their turn scheduled for 21 April and 12 May 2018 respectively. The city races will give them a feel ahead of the main race in terms of building resilience, psyche, nutrition tips and getting familiar with the race course,” said Manda.

The Blantyre City race covered a distance of 10 km starting from Bank’s regional office opposite Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel and stretch out to Ginnery corner via Kamuzu Highway, Mandala, Mount Pleasant, Victoria Avenue and finish at the bank.

Manson Bambala came first in men category after finishing the 10 Km in 33 minutes while Susan Tengatenga out scooped the ladies after finishing the race in 58 minutes

The 2018 Be More race will take place on 9 June 2018 and it will start from the bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 and head back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over a distance of 21.2 kilometres.

Standard Bank has staked K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category.