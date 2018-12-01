Salima North West constituency committee receiving bicycles from Oxfam for drumming MP Kabwila

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lawmaker for Salima North-West Constituency Dr. Jessie Kabwila on Friday got a boost of her Parliamentary seat candidature both on primaries and general elections following Oxfam and 50:50 campaign team stormed the area.

The visit is part of the two groupings’ retention program that all 32 seating female Member of Parliament (MPs) be back into Malawi’s August House after 2019 general elections.

Oxfam alongside its partners including Action Aid, NGO Gender Coordination Network, Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre, storming Kabwila constituency will boost her chances of winning both MCP primaries and general elections.

NGO Gender Coordination Network chairperson Emma Kaliya urged constituents drumming up for Kabwila saying she is a national asset that the area cant afford to loose.

The organizations therefore distributed campaign materials including bicycles, clothes, caps, books and among others for constituency committee to advance Kabwila candidature, awareness of domestic violence and ending child marriages.

Oxfam Deputy Country Director Lingalireni Mihowa told Nthumbo primary school gathering that it was the wish of the organization that all 32 female MPs they retain their seats in 2019.

Mihowa lauded Kabwila who is also Chairperson of Malawi’s Parliamentary women caucus for the effort that female legislators be ticking on the ground with development programs for their constituencies.

She therefore urged the constituents to rally behind Kabwila both on primary and general elections saying the lawmaker is a national asset that needs to be protected and taken care of through voting.

“We want all female lawmakers be back into Parliament to achieve 50:50 notion. Female legislators have heart for child, women and youth welfare.

“We are into all constituencies where female aspirants have shown interest to participate ward, parliamentary and presidential seats. With materials sharing, we hope that will increase the aspirants visibility”, assures Mihowa.

There was a sign of relief for MP Kabwila when his party’s leader representative Kasalika who told the gathering that “MCP leadership indorsed Kabwila as its Salima North-West Constituency candidate for 2019 elections”.

The lawmaker therefore assured the constituents of expansion of major development projects in the next term of office.

“I feel relived now that the entire MCP leadership rallying my candidature. This has demonstrated how the party embraces women empowerment in leadership positions.

“I also commend Oxfam and its partners for spearheading female MPs retention programs that all women aspirants be supported fully. This is encouraging us all to go forward despite challenges we face during the campaign,” excited Kabwila.

MCP’s Salima North West constituency primaries have for twice suspended following aspirant Enoch Phale plot to rig the elections through formulation of parallel party structures.