Malawi First Lady, Professor Gertrude Mutharika has been appointed as ambassador and champion for End Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) campaign by OXFAM.

The First Lady officially took up her role in the campaign on Tuesday with the signing of a pledge card at a function held at Kamuzu Palace.

By signing the pledge card, Her Excellency the First Lady renders Her voice and support towards the EVAWG.

According to Oxfam; “As First Lady and mother of the nation of Malawi, Oxfam believes Her Excellency’s voice will go a long way in supporting this campaign and appealing for behaviour change”.

The campaign which runs up until August 2018, is running under the theme; “Take action, say no to violence against women and girls”.

MESSAGE FROM THE FIRST LADY:

“I am Gertrude Mutharika, First Lady of the Republic of Malawi. I am disheartened by the ever-increasing gender based violence in the country.

Studies have shown that women and girls are mostly victims of violence.

Despite the government’s enactment of laws and policies, and various interventions by civil society and faith based organisations to end the malpractice, violence against women and girls is still on the rise.

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, did you know that your action to say no to violence against women and girls is what this nation needs to wipe out this unacceptable behaviour?

Let us all join hands and act against violence against women and girls.

To all women and girls who are survivors of violence or are at risk of facing gender based violence, I would like to urge you to report any incident to relevant authorities and the police in your area and you will be assisted accordingly.

As First Lady of this Nation, I agree and fully support the campaign launched by Oxfam to end violence against women and girls in the country.”

“Take Action! Say NO to Violence Against Women and Girls”