Oxfam challenges Malawi media on objective universal health coverage reporting

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-Oxfam Malawi is emphasizing the need for the country’s media to strive on objective Universal Health Coverage (UHC) reporting that the public gets quality health services.

This is to make sure that authorities are taken to task when not delivering the quality services to citizenry.

In UHC, the public is entitled to all aspects of quality health services which currently is not provided hence the media challenged on objective reporting.

This is the reason Oxfam Malawi on Monday and Tuesday took through the media on the journey of action journalism to advance UHC.

Through workshop, the media was gloomed on how best to investigate, narrate stories the suffering of rural people due to lack of UHC.

The meeting also aimed at glooming media on how to come with quality articles, story that meet health reporting awards including MISA Awards.

Anthony Masamba, Oxfam Malawi Health Governance Project Manager told The Maravi Post at the end of conference that media plays the big role in advancing objective reporting on UHC.

Masamba observed that through objective reporting, authorities are taken to task to achieve quality services to the nation.

“We want the nature of articles that strive influencing on proper policy changes in improving people’s lives especially for women, young girls and children.

“We want articles that can also compete on international scene hence the institution has sponsored this year’s MISA award on UHC category for journalists to compete in advancing quality health services in Malawi,” says Masamba.

Chisomo Chingwalu from Pentecost Live Radio and TV reporter expressed gratitude over the training saying was insightful.

The training that came ahead of May 5 MISA Awards this years in Mzuzu attracted journalists from print, electronic and online publications.